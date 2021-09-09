EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Handsome Jack’s “Roll It”

We’re huge fans of Handsome Jack, who we worked with a while back on a fun project to demo the iZotope Spire Studio.

Well, the band’s never been one to rest on its laurels, and they’re back with a new video for the single “Roll It” (WATCH BELOW) from their upcoming LP Get Humble, whichwill be available October 29th on limited edition vinyl, CD and digital/streaming platforms via Alive Naturalsound Records.

Frontman Jamison Passuite has this to say about the new video:

“Like all bands we’ve had our share of van troubles. So when our video writer, director and filmer, Nate Chateaux, came up with the idea of dedicating this song to our band van we all jumped onboard and proceeded to push the old rust bucket through Buffalo traffic, through red lights and even past Bills’ stadium. The most questionable stunt was lining the van up in neutral atop a massive hill while we pushed from behind and ran to catch up and get in before the van took off towards certain doom without us. In a sad ironic turn of events our van died the week after filming. At least this video will serve as a proper send off for the old gal.”

Check out the artwork for the new LP Get Humble and learn more at http://www.handsomejackmusic.com

With “Get Humble” Handsome Jack digs again into the classic American musical lexicon (blues, soul, country, rock’n’roll) to craft a timeless rock album ideal for house and block parties. “Get Humble” is packed with soulful vocals, swampy guitars, countrified rock, and west coast vocal harmonies. This is their most accomplished album to date.

main photo credit: Jeff Tracy