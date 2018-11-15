Song Premiere: Holding Out [Spire Studio Version] by Handsome Jack

We tasked the gritty rock band Handsome Jack with the job of recording a track from scratch using the ultra-mobile Spire Studio recording device. They filmed a series of behind-the-scenes videos for our YouTube channel documenting the process (see below) and the final result is here!

LISTEN NOW to an EXCLUSIVE version of their song “Holding Out” recorded using the Spire Studio by iZotope. And be sure to cop their latest album, ‘EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE ALRIGHT’ available now on iTunes.

<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/track/holding-out-spire-studio-version">Holding Out [Spire Studio Version] by Handsome Jack</a>

CHECK OUT HANDSOME JACK BEHIND THE SCENES USING SPIRE STUDIO