EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Aaron Kellim Performs “Hold You” with Mojave MA-1000 Microphone

We recently hooked up LA-based artist Aaron Kellim the amazing MA-1000 from Mojave Audio — in this latest video series we watched him go from unboxing, to setup, to an exclusive live performance.

WATCH EPISODE 1: The Unboxing at https://youtu.be/9hrmWwpd6EA

https://youtu.be/9hrmWwpd6EA WATCH EPISODE 2: The Set Up at https://youtu.be/cpFTBX7UE88

In this final episode, Aaron records an exclusive, intimate version of his song “Hold You” using ONLY the MA-1000 on his voice and guitar. We think you’ll agree the pairing is nothing short of spectacular.

Learn more about the MA-1000 at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-1000/

And be sure to follow Aaron online at https://www.aaronkellim.com