EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Aaron Kellim Performs “Hold You” with Mojave MA-1000 Microphone

We recently hooked up LA-based artist Aaron Kellim the amazing MA-1000 from Mojave Audio — in this latest video series we watched him go from unboxing, to setup, to an exclusive live performance.
In this final episode, Aaron records an exclusive, intimate version of his song “Hold You” using ONLY the MA-1000 on his voice and guitar. We think you’ll agree the pairing is nothing short of spectacular.▼ Article continues below ▼
Learn more about the MA-1000 at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-1000/
And be sure to follow Aaron online at https://www.aaronkellim.com