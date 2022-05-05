Enter to win a Mojave MA-1000 Microphone

We’re looking for a killer artist or studio to win and test out the legendary Mojave MA-1000. Need an awesome new tool for your mic locker? Enter below!

TECHNICAL GRAMMY® Award-Winning microphone designer David Royer has created a thoroughly modern tube microphone in the MA-1000 that features an original new old-stock 5840 tube, 251-style capsule, and custom designed transformer built by Coast Magnetics. The result? A sweet, airy top end, “you-are-there” realism in the mids and an accurate yet authoritative bottom end.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist or studio to win and demo the Mojave MA-1000 for us. The winner will get sent the mic to keep, and will work with us on a video shoot to show off some demos of the mic in action and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels (WATCH an example of one of our past winners, Jenn Bostic, recording an entire track with her new Mojave microphone).

We’ll even work with you on an end-of-year compilation featuring music you recorded with the mic!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Mojave MA-1000 microphone, and good luck!

Features Original new old-stock 5840 tube

251-style capsule

Custom designed transformer by Coast Magnetics

Remotely controlled, continuously variable polar

pattern selector, located on power supply

pattern selector, located on power supply Switchable 15dB pad

Switchable Bass Roll-off

Internal switchable power supply voltage

American Classic Design

Comes with Sling-Shock® licenced from Royer Labs

Premium Cable made with Mogami Cable

and Neutrik connectors Recommended Applications Vocals and Voice-overs

Broadcast

Acoustic Instruments

Piano

Drum Overheads, Drum Rooms

Orchestral Recording

Choral Recording Technical Specifications TRANSDUCER TYPE: Externally polarized, pressure gradient capacitor – double diaphragm.

DIAPHRAGM: 1-inch diameter, gold sputtered

DIAPHRAGM THICKNESS: 3-microns

POLAR PATTERN: Continuously variable from omnidirectional to figure-eight.

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20 Hz to 20KHz ∓3 dB

SENSITIVITY: Omni -37.5 dB, Cardioid -36.0 dB, Figure-8 -34.0 dB re. 1V/pa

MAXIMUM SPL: 120 dB with pad off, 135 dB with pad on.

DISTORTION: < 1% @ 117 dB SPL , < 3% @ 125 dB SPL with pad off

< 1% @ 132 dB SPL, < 3% @ 140 dB SPL with pad on

< 1% @ 132 dB SPL, < 3% @ 140 dB SPL with pad on

PAD: 15 dB

BASS CUT: 6 dB per octave below 100 hertz.

IMPEDANCE: 200 Ω

POWER REQUIREMENT: 6 VDC @ 150 mA. 125 VDC @ .7 mA

(from dedicated power supply)

(from dedicated power supply)

Carrying case with microphone, power supply, shock mount and cables: 13 lbs. (5.9Kg)

Microphone: 7 5/8” X 2” (194mm x 51mm), 1 lb. (0.45Kg)

LEARN MORE at https://mojaveaudio.com/ma-1000/