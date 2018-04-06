PRODUCT TESTERS WANTED! Win Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings for your ENTIRE BAND

- Home
We think that Elixir is making, hands-down, the best string for serious guitar and bass players. We’ve reviewed the Elixir Optiweb coated strings in the past, and the Mayor of Tone Town (aka Nick from The Howling Tongues) has give his take on the strings, but now it’s YOUR TURN to test ’em out and decide for yourself.
We’re searching for a band who to hook up with Elixir Optiweb coated strings, who can document how well they hold up on tour through video and social media, as they incorporate them into their upcoming live gigs. The selected band will get sent all the strings they need to test for their upcoming schedule and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
Elixir® Electric Nickel Plated Steel Strings with OPTIWEB™ Coating give you the performance of a natural string — that crisp tone, natural feel and playable grip you know and love—without sacrificing the signature long-lasting tone life of Elixir Strings.