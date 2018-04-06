Home / Best Instruments / Best Guitar Picks, Effects Pedals, & Accessories / PRODUCT TESTERS WANTED! Win Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings for your ENTIRE BAND

PRODUCT TESTERS WANTED! Win Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings for your ENTIRE BAND

By on April 6, 2018
Tired of constantly changing gross, grungy strings on tour? We want to hook up YOUR BAND with Elixir Optiweb coated strings, and have you tell the whole world why they’re the best choice for gigging musicians.

We think that Elixir is making, hands-down, the best string for serious guitar and bass players. We’ve reviewed the Elixir Optiweb coated strings in the past, and the Mayor of Tone Town (aka Nick from The Howling Tongues) has give his take on the strings, but now it’s YOUR TURN to test ’em out and decide for yourself.

We’re searching for a band who to hook up with Elixir Optiweb coated strings, who can document how well they hold up on tour through video and social media, as they incorporate them into their upcoming live gigs. The selected band will get sent all the strings they need to test for their upcoming schedule and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings, and good luck!

ENTER NOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. Winners will receive Elixir Optiweb electric guitar strings in their preferred gauges, and we’ll announce the selected product testers the third week of May 2018. DEADLINE to enter is  May 14, 2018. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your band's website URL*
Which best describes you?*
Tell us why we should select you to demonstrate the effectiveness of Elixir Optiweb strings in a live setting (please include upcoming tour dates, social media following, anything else we should know about you).*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video & product demos?*
Can you record live audio from your gigs?*

* Indicates required fields

About the Elixir Optiweb Coated Strings

 

Elixir® Electric Nickel Plated Steel Strings with OPTIWEB™ Coating give you the performance of a natural string — that crisp tone, natural feel and playable grip you know and love—without sacrificing the signature long-lasting tone life of Elixir Strings.

  • Played for the same crisp tone as an uncoated string
  • OPTIWEB Coating provides a natural feel
  • Electric guitar strings constructed with nickel-plated steel wrap wire
  • Elixir’s coating technology protects against common corrosion and debris buildup, extending tone life longer than any other brand’s coated or uncoated strings
  • Anti-Rust Plating on plain steel strings ensures longer tone life for the entire set
  • With less hassle and expense of frequent string changes, spend more time making music
