[VIDEO PSA] The Howling Tongues & Elixir OPTIWEB Coated Guitar Strings Pt. 4

We recently asked Nick Magliochetti (aka the Mayor of ToneTown) from one of our favorite bands, The Howling Tongues, to test out the new OPTIWEB coated strings from Elixir. Nick has dropped his final video, a PSA that explains why YOU should pick up a set of these strings and try ’em for yourself.

Watch this week’s clip below, and pick up a pack of OPTIWEB strings for yourself to feel (and hear) the difference. You can read our own review right here.