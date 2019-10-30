VOTE NOW for our Vinyl Sampler FINALISTS

The choice is YOURS! After an exhaustive search, we’ve narrowed the field down to FOUR incredibly talented artists, and now it’s time for YOUR VOICE to be heard. LEARN MORE about the finalists and VOTE BELOW for the artist you’d like to see end up on our upcoming vinyl sampler, presented by Elixir Strings.

And stay tuned this week as each artist shares new videos performing original songs using Elixir OPTIWEB Coated strings.

VOTE NOW

BAST

<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/elixir-vinyl-finalists">Elixir Vinyl Finalists by BAST</a>

BAST has been lauded for their exceptional live performances from the Southeast to Sunset Strip. Vanessa Izabella’s guitar skills won her Gibson’s ‘SG Gal’ Contest and helped establish her reputation as a premier guitarist, vocalist, performer and songwriter.​

▼ Article continues below ▼

With their rare blend of punchy and direct improvisation coupled with hook driven songs, BAST captivates their audiences with dynamic stage chemistry, innovative guitar work coupled to a driving, soulful rhythm section. Learn more at https://www.bastmusiconline.com

RON JACKSON

<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/elixir-vinyl-finalists">Elixir Vinyl Finalists by Ron Jackson</a>

Versatile and sophisticated jazz guitarist Ron Jackson has performed, recorded and taught music in over 30 countries. With a varied career as a performer, composer and arranger, Highlights include shows and tours with artists such as Taj Mahal, Jimmy McGriff, Larry Coryell, Benny Golson, Oliver Lake, Russell Malone and Mulgrew Miller. Ron has been featured as a leader in jazz festivals all over the world, including the North Sea Jazz Festival, Edinburgh Jazz Festivals and Winter Jazzfest, NYC.

An acclaimed music educator, Ron currently teaches guitar at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The New School, Midori and Friends, and is the founder and director of the website www.practicejazzguitar.com. Ron has held master classes, concerts and workshops at Jazz at Lincoln Center-Jazz in the Schools, The Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, Escuela Creativa Musica in Madrid, Spain and California State University. LEARN MORE at https://www.ronjacksonmusicllc.com

AARON KELLIM

<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/elixir-vinyl-finalists">Elixir Vinyl Finalists by Aaron Kellim</a>

If you get nothing else from listening to his infectious brand of sunshine pop, California-based singer/songwriter Aaron Kellim wants you to know that you’re not alone. “I want my songs and shows to be the thing that helps people walk through life—through the joys, through the pain, and through the heartache,” says Kellim. “And the beautiful part is that, once you’re in my tribe, you’ll always have the music and the community we’ve created to fall back on.”

LEARN MORE at https://www.facebook.com/aaronkellimmusic

FELLOW ROBOT

<a href="http://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/elixir-vinyl-finalists">Elixir Vinyl Finalists by Fellow Robot</a>

The brainchild of singer/songwriter Anthony Pedroza, Fellow Robot plays a clever mix of art-rock, folk, and Americana. Featuring drummer Luis Renteria, guitarist Michael Adams, guitarist Jon Zell, and bassist Roberto Escobar, the band is hot off the heels of their sophomore album release, The Robot’s Guide To Music: Volume 2.

The second part of a three-part concept album series, Volume 2 foresees a future where artificial intelligence has reached a pinnacle and robots begin to document and chronicle humans and the music they make. LEARN MORE at https://www.fellowrobotband.com