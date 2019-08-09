Get Featured on our Vinyl Sampler with Elixir Strings

Grubby, corroded strings are disgusting and kill your tone. That’s why we’re seeking dynamic artists to enter our Elixir Studio Face-Off for a chance to be featured on our upcoming VINYL release!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for four amazing artists to record original tracks using Elixir Coated Guitar Strings. We’ll follow your progress through behind-the-scenes studio footage as you record with the strings, and then we’ll let the public decide. The top two songs based on a public vote will each occupy a side of our upcoming 7-inch vinyl release, presented by Elixir Strings! Elixir Strings last an ultra-long time due to their coating, so let’s put ’em on record!

For more info, head to https://www.elixirstrings.com/

GOOD LUCK!