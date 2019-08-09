Home / Best Instruments / Best Guitar Picks, Effects Pedals, & Accessories / Get Featured on our Vinyl Sampler with Elixir Strings

Get Featured on our Vinyl Sampler with Elixir Strings

August 9, 2019
Grubby, corroded strings are disgusting and kill your tone. That’s why we’re seeking dynamic artists to enter our Elixir Studio Face-Off for a chance to be featured on our upcoming VINYL release!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for four amazing artists to record original tracks using Elixir Coated Guitar Strings. We’ll follow your progress through behind-the-scenes studio footage as you record with the strings, and then we’ll let the public decide. The top two songs based on a public vote will each occupy a side of our upcoming 7-inch vinyl release, presented by Elixir Strings! Elixir Strings last an ultra-long time due to their coating, so let’s put ’em on record!

Performer Magazine will cover all production costs associated with the vinyl release, and the two artists selected to appear on the record will each receive 50 copies for their own promotional use. DEADLINE to enter is September 6, 2019. We will not share, rent or sell your data. We’ll announce the four selected finalists the second week of September 2019.  Good luck! 

For more info, head to https://www.elixirstrings.com/

GOOD LUCK!

