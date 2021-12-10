Home / Industry News / VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Performer’s 2021 Mixtape

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Performer’s 2021 Mixtape

By on December 10, 2021
Go BEHIND-THE-SCENES of our new mixtape as we check in with each of our participating artists to see how they recorded their exclusive new tracks, thanks to all the gear donated by our generous sponsors.

A limited edition, physical cassette release will also be available, and we must take a moment to thank our title sponsors AKG and JBL for making this project possible.

SUPER-HUGE THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!

Along with our premier partners AKG and JBL, each of the sponsors below donated an instrument or piece of gear to be used by an artist on the compilation.

Cloud Microphones

Focusrite

Novation

Sennheiser

Arturia

Ultimate Ears Pro

KORG

KRK

Vox Guitars

