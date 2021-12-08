Stream Performer’s ‘Class of ’21’ Mixtape NOW

Instead of a traditional holiday gift guide, we thought, “What if we showed off the gear we were digging this year in the best way possible, by making some new music with all of it?”

So, we enlisted the help of a killer crew of musicians, paired them with MI and instrument manufacturers who graciously donated the gear, and had them each record an exclusive track using one of the featured products.

Why just list a bunch of recommended products when you can actually hear them in action?

[Ed. note — keep scrolling after the playlist for more info]

<a href="https://performermag.bandcamp.com/album/performers-class-of-21-mixtape-presented-by-akg-jbl">Performer’s Class of ’21 Mixtape presented by AKG + JBL by Performer Magazine</a>

A limited edition, physical cassette release will also be available, and we must take a moment to thank our title sponsors AKG and JBL for making this project possible.

SUPER-HUGE THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!

Along with our premier partners AKG and JBL, each of the sponsors below donated an instrument or piece of gear to be used by an artist on the compilation (specific products are listed in parenthesis next to the corresponding track they’re featured on).

Again, each artist was given a new piece of gear to help record an exclusive track for the tape, so we owe a HUGE thank-you to each of our sponsors for generously donating products to make this tape happen!

Physical cassettes will be distributed by Performer, the mixtape’s sponsors listed above and through the artists’ social channels — so stay tuned to snag a copy.

