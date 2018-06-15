Tiny Dinosaurs has been selected for an IK Multimedia Home Studio Makeover!

LA-based artist Julie Jay (aka Tiny Dinosaurs) been selected as the winner in our recent IK Multimedia Home Studio Makeover. Over the course of the summer, she will be putting the new IK recording gear through its paces to track a new, exclusive song for us to premiere – and along the way she’ll report back to the mag in the form of social media updates and video demos that show off the new products’ capabilities.

Here’s a list of the awesome IK Multimedia gear she’ll be using in her home studio: iLoud Micro Monitors, the iRig Keys I/O 49, a mobile production studio that combines a world-class MIDI controller with a high-quality audio interface AND $750 worth of music production software.

Stay tuned for more over the next few weeks, but for now, let’s all give Julie a virtual round of applause! And watch the lead video from her last release, Awake, below.