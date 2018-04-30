Win a “Home Studio Makeover” From IK Multimedia

We’re looking for one lucky artist to get a complete home studio makeover featuring TWO brand-new products from IK Multimedia.

Can your home studio or mobile recording setup use an overhaul? Well, we’ve got just the thing! Our friends at IK Multimedia are gonna hook up one lucky artist with some great new studio products – including the compact-yet-powerful iLoud Micro Monitors, and the iRig Keys I/O 49, a mobile production studio that combines a world-class MIDI controller with a high-quality audio interface AND $750 worth of music production software for all your recording needs.

With these two products, you’ve got an instant, portable studio rig. If you’re selected to test out the gear, we want to see how YOU can use them creatively on a new track. We’ll have you shoot behind-the-scenes footage in the studio for YouTube and social media, as you incorporate the new gear into your recording sessions. We will also feature you in an upcoming issue of Performer and premiere a track you create using the products on performermag.com. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about each of the new products, and good luck!

About iRig Keys I/O 49

The iRig® Keys I/O series evolves the concept of traditional controllers as the only one available on the market that integrates 25 or 49 full sized keys together with a fully-fledged professional audio interface featuring 24-bit audio up to 96kHz sampling rate, balanced stereo and headphone outputs, plus a combo input jack for line, instrument or mic input (with Phantom power.)

Together with an audio interface, iRig Keys I/O also packs all the controls you would expect from a premium controller including velocity sensitive multicolored pads and programmable touch-sensitive sliders, buttons and knobs for unique expressiveness and fast workflow. Both iRig Keys I/O 25 and 49 are also the smallest controllers with full sized keys on the market making them the best solution for working in small spaces and ideal when it comes to having a controller for traveling musicians, in addition to the consideration that they are the only truly mobile devices that can also work on AA batteries.

Plus with over $750 worth of IK full software and apps they include an unmatched selection of everything that is needed to make complete, finished productions out of the box like the full SampleTank 3 sound and groove workstation, Miroslav Philharmonik 2 CE orchestral workstation, Syntronik Pro-V vintage synthesizer, T-RackS Deluxe mix and mastering suite, Ableton ® Live 9 Lite™ and more, as the ultimate music production station.

For more, visit http://www.ikmultimedia.com/products/irigkeysio/

About iLoud Micro Monitors

iLoud Micro Monitor is two extremely portable, high-performance bi-amped speakers that delivers a combined 50W RMS of power for solid bass, plenty of headroom and a stunningly defined stereo image. Whether you’re recording, editing, mixing or mastering audio, editing video, sound designing or gaming, iLoud Micro Monitor ensures your production will translate well to the huge variety of consumer devices — headphones, home stereo systems, gaming consoles, car audio systems, TVs, and other listening systems.

With iLoud Micro Monitor, you will hear the truth in your music no matter whether you’re mixing in your bedroom, mastering in a small studio or just listening to your favorite tunes at home. And best of all, it offers high-end features that can be found only in monitors in big budget studios, but without the high-end price tag.

For more info, visit https://www.ikmultimedia.com/products/iloudmm/