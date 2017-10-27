Fortune’s Folly Selected to test Audio-Technica System 10 PRO Wireless System

Eugene, OR alt-rock band Fortune’s Folly have been selected as the winners in our recent Audio-Technica System 10 PRO wireless giveaway. Over the course of the fall, the band will be putting the wireless setup through its paces both live and in rehearsals – and will report back to the mag in the form of social media updates and video demos that show off the System 10’s capabilities.

Stay tuned for more over the next few weeks, but for now, let’s all give the band a virtual round of applause! And stream the band’s latest EP, Red, below.

<a href="http://fortunesfolly.bandcamp.com/album/red-ep">Red – EP by Fortune’s Folly</a>