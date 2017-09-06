ENTER TO WIN Audio-Technica System 10 PRO Wireless System

Win and test out this amazing System 10 PRO Wireless rig from Audio-Technica!

Performer is looking for a dynamic band to win and demo the Audio-Technica System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Digital Wireless System live, on stage. The winner will receive a complete wireless system for their band, including an ATW-RC13 Rack-mount receiver chassis, two (2) ATW-RU13 receiver units and two (2) ATW-T1002 handheld dynamic unidirectional microphones/transmitters (configuration ATW-1322, a $799 value).



You’ll test out the system over the course of a few weeks, and work with the staff of Performer and Audio-Technica to show the world how going wireless can truly transform your stage show by chronicling your behind-the-scenes experiences through video and social media, as well as being featured in an upcoming issue! Plus you’ll get to keep the gear once you’re done telling the world all about it. Cool, huh!

ABOUT THE AUDIO-TECHNICA SYSTEM 10 PRO RACK-MOUNT DIGITAL WIRELESS SYSTEM

Audio-Technica’s System 10 PRO Rack-Mount digital wireless system provides the same interference-free operation in the 2.4 GHz range (outside TV bands) as the original System 10 wireless system but with expanded features and versatility. The durable half-rack chassis is equipped to house two receiver units that can be operated locally or released from the chassis and mounted remotely (up to 328 feet away) via Ethernet cable. Up to five chassis (10 receiver units) can be linked using the RJ12 cable included with each system, creating a stable, multichannel system with the simultaneous use of up to 10 channels.

Like all the products in the System 10 wireless family, the PRO Rack-Mount features 24-bit operation, easy setup, clear, natural sound quality, and three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, and space. Frequency Diversity sends the signal on two dynamically allocated frequencies for interference-free communication. Time Diversity sends the signal in multiple time slots to maximize immunity to multipath interference. Space Diversity uses two antennas on each transmitter and receiver unit to maximize signal integrity.