Enter to Win a PreSonus ioStation 24c

We’re looking for a dynamic recording artist to win and test out the PreSonus ioStation 24c audio interface and DAW controller. Need an awesome interface with a built-in control surface and transport controls? Enter below!

The ioStation 24c is one of our favorite pieces of kit. It combines the awesome mic preamps and interfaces that PreSonus is known for with a tactile, hands-on controller for your DAW. Perfectly matched for Studio One users, you can read our original review of the ioStation 24c here and watch the video below ⬇️⬇️ to learn more.

Here’s the deal

We’re looking for a great artist to win, install and demo the PreSonus ioStation 24c for us in their home studio. The winner will get a ioStation to keep (along with Studio One software), and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos as they record a new track with the ioStation, which we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer and have your song premiere on performermag.com. Cool, huh!

Enter below, and scroll down for more detailed info about the PreSonus ioStation 24c. Good luck!

Learn About the PreSonus ioSTATION 24c

The ioStation 24c audio interface and production controller provides the tools needed for all of these diverse roles in a compact, ergonomic desktop design that will fit into any home studio. Record your audio through two pristine XMAX mic preamps and high-definition 24-bit, 192 kHz analog-to-digital converters. Navigate your recordings with easy-to-use transport controls. Edit your production and automate parameters in your favorite DAW with the powerful Session Navigator and mix it all with a 100 mm touch-sensitive motorized fader. Whether you’re a musician producing your latest album or just getting started with your first podcast, the ioStation 24c gives you all the tools you need to record and mix with the ease of hands-on, tactile control—all in a single device that doesn’t clutter your creative space. World-class recording software included. Seamlessly integrated with the included PreSonus Studio One Artist music production software, the ioStation 24c audio interface works with virtually all macOS and Windows recording software. Easy to learn, Studio One enables you to compose, record, and produce without getting distracted by the tools or hemmed in by track limitations. LEARN MORE at https://www.presonus.com/products/ioStation-24c