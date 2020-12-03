Top Pick: DAW- PreSonus Studio One 5

It’s no secret that Studio One is our DAW of choice.

You’ve heard us say it time and time again in a number of gear reviews – we use Studio One exclusively here in the office. And with the new version, Studio One 5, there’s even more to love — and it would be an awesome gift for budding recording artist in your life, or the seasoned artist looking to step up their studio game.

WHAT’S NEW IN VERSION 5?

KEY FEATURES OF STUDIO ONE

The only DAW that lets you compose, record, produce, mix, master, and perform all from a single, intuitive application

NEW! Available standalone or as part of the PreSonus Sphere membership

NEW! Score View for traditional notation

NEW! Perform live with Studio One! Use your recorded assets to bring your studio sound to the live show; play virtual amps live; sequence and re-arrange your Setlist all from the new Show Page

NEW! Completely redesigned Native Effects plugin suite

NEW! MPE/Poly Pressure support for advanced MIDI instruments

NEW! MTC/MMC synchronization

Unlimited audio and instrument tracks, advanced automation features, virtual instruments, buses, and FX channels

Console Shaper emulates the sound of an analog console with control overdrive, noise, and even true channel crosstalk, thanks to Mix Engine FX’s cross-channel processing

Chord Track manipulates audio and note data of any or all tracks for Harmonic Editing and song prototyping

Five powerful virtual instruments including: Impact XT drum sampler; Presence XT virtual sample-player; Mai Tai polyphonic analog modeling synthesizer; Mojito monophonic subtractive synthesizer; and Sample One XT live sampler and sample editor

Patterns allow for intuitive drum and melody composition via familiar drum machine/step-sequencer style UI

*Studio One 5 Is only supported on 64-Bit operating systems. *

