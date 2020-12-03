Home / Holiday Gift Guide 2020 / Top Pick: DAW- PreSonus Studio One 5

Top Pick: DAW- PreSonus Studio One 5

By on December 3, 2020
It’s no secret that Studio One is our DAW of choice.

You’ve heard us say it time and time again in a number of gear reviews – we use Studio One exclusively here in the office. And with the new version, Studio One 5, there’s even more to love — and it would be an awesome gift for budding recording artist in your life, or the seasoned artist looking to step up their studio game.

WHAT’S NEW IN VERSION 5?

KEY FEATURES OF STUDIO ONE

  • The only DAW that lets you compose, record, produce, mix, master, and perform all from a single, intuitive application
  • NEW! Available standalone or as part of the PreSonus Sphere membership
  • NEW! Score View for traditional notation
  • NEW! Perform live with Studio One! Use your recorded assets to bring your studio sound to the live show; play virtual amps live; sequence and re-arrange your Setlist all from the new Show Page
  • NEW! Completely redesigned Native Effects plugin suite
  • NEW! MPE/Poly Pressure support for advanced MIDI instruments
  • NEW! MTC/MMC synchronization

  • Intuitive single-window work environment with quick and easy drag-and-drop functionality and multi-touch support.
  • Unlimited audio and instrument tracks, advanced automation features, virtual instruments, buses, and FX channels
  • Console Shaper emulates the sound of an analog console with control overdrive, noise, and even true channel crosstalk, thanks to Mix Engine FX’s cross-channel processing
  • Chord Track manipulates audio and note data of any or all tracks for Harmonic Editing and song prototyping
  • Five powerful virtual instruments including: Impact XT drum sampler; Presence XT virtual sample-player; Mai Tai polyphonic analog modeling synthesizer; Mojito monophonic subtractive synthesizer; and Sample One XT live sampler and sample editor
  • Patterns allow for intuitive drum and melody composition via familiar drum machine/step-sequencer style UI
  • *Studio One 5 Is only supported on 64-Bit operating systems. *

GET IT NOW AT https://shop.presonus.com/Studio-One-5-Professional

