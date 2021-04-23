ENTER TO WIN a JBL/AKG/Soundcraft Home Studio Makeover!

We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out some awesome home studio gear from AKG, JBL and Soundcraft. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: AKG, JBL and Soundcraft make killer products to round out any home studio build, and we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo FOUR new pieces of gear from them to use in their own studio space. Are you in need of a complete home studio overhaul? Then this is for YOU!

The selected artist will receive all four products and will work with us to craft a “how-to” video series to show off how these products can form the centerpiece of a new studio makeover. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about each of the product lines below, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

▼ Article continues below ▼

ABOUT THE Soundcraft Signature 22 MTK

The Soundcraft Signature 22MTK incorporate Soundcraft’s iconic Ghost mic preamps, directly drawn from the company’s top-of-the-line professional consoles, to deliver extraordinary audio quality with high headroom, wide dynamic range and exceptional resolution and clarity with a superb signal to noise ratio. They employ Soundcraft’s Sapphyre Assymetric EQ for perfectly equalizing every vocal and instrumental element in a mix with the unmistakable musicality inherent in every Soundcraft console, plus the GB Series audio routing technology famous in thousands of live venues worldwide.

The console is designed to deliver pristine recordings. It has an ultra-low-latency USB interface that flawlessly captures every channel, which can then be mixed or transferred to a DAW for further mixdown and production. The consoles offer XLR and switchable Hi-Z inputs that enable guitars, basses and other instruments to be directly connected.

ABOUT THE JBL 305P MKII Powered Studio Monitors

The next-generation JBL 305P MkII powered studio monitor makes legendary JBL performance available to every studio. With the revolutionary JBL Image Control Waveguide and refined transducers, JBL 305P MkII offers stunning detail, precise imaging, a wide sweet spot and impressive dynamic range that enhances the critical listening capabilities of any modern workspace. Featuring patented technologies derived from the JBL 7 Series and M2 Master Reference Monitors and, sporting a sleek, modern design, JBL 305P MkII delivers outstanding performance and an enjoyable mix experience at an accessible price.

ABOUT THE AKG K371-BT Bluetooth Headphones

Whether you’re a musician, engineer, podcaster, video editor or content producer, you’re always in creative mode. AKG K371 Professional Studio Headphones strike the perfect balance between studio-quality sound, plush comfort, and a sleek, sturdy design that stands up to your mobile lifestyle.

K371s are precision-engineered to match AKG’s Reference Response acoustic target to reproduce natural, balanced audio in extraordinary detail, so you can make more confident decisions when you’re mixing and editing. They deliver deeper bass and higher highs than any other model in their class, with a stunning frequency response of 5 Hz to 40 kHz. Plush, ergonomic earcups cradle your ears in supreme comfort—because once you hear how amazing your K371s sound, you won’t ever want to take them off.

ABOUT THE AKG c214 Large-Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

The C214 professional large-diaphragm condenser microphone has been designed as a cost-effective alternative to the high-end C414 family. Like the C414, the C214 offers a supreme one-inch capsule on an integrated suspension to reduce mechanical noise. A switchable 20dB attenuation pad allows recording of loud sources of up to 156dB SPL. A switchable bass-cut filter allows close-up recording with almost no proximity effect. The C214 captures sound by combining one capsule of the legendary C414 dual-capsule system and the patented AKG Back-Plate Technology, resulting in an outstanding performance close to the famous C414 XLII.