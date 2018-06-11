Home / Live Sound / Best Portable PA Systems / VIDEO: MikelParis Gives a Full Performance with the Bose S1 Pro

VIDEO: MikelParis Gives a Full Performance with the Bose S1 Pro

By on June 11, 2018
We recently got a hands-on look at the Bose S1 Pro at Winter NAMM, and were pretty impressed with the build quality, feature set, and smart controls it afforded to working musicians. So, we enlisted the help of filmmaker and musician MikelParis (touring keyboardist for O.A.R. and creator/host of TuneTrek) to walk us through the S1 in a series of videos, the final part of which is below.

Watch as he gives a KILLER live performance using the Bose S1 Pro for an intimate audience.

WATCH: Part 1 Here. 
WATCH: Part 2 Here.
WATCH: Part 3 Here.

