VIDEO: A Closer Look at the Bose S1 Pro PA System

We recently got a hands-on look at the Bose S1 Pro at Winter NAMM, and were pretty impressed with the build quality, feature set, and smart controls it afforded to working musicians. So, we enlisted the help of filmmaker and musician MikelParis (touring keyboardist for O.A.R. and creator/host of TuneTrek) to walk us through the S1 in a series of videos, the first of which is below.

We hope you enjoy, and be sure to stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more on the S1.