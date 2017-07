Just got the @galaxyaudio #gps8 #pasystem. Huge thanks to @performermagazine! Check in on us while we test these guys out! #performermagazine #galaxyaudio #geartalk #gearnerds #absenceofocean #winningatlife #newgearday

A post shared by Absence of Ocean (@absenceofocean) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT