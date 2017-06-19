Absence of Ocean chosen as the winners in our Galaxy Audio giveaway!

Atlanta shoegazers Absence of Ocean have been selected as the winners in our recent Galaxy Audio GPS-8 personal monitor giveaway. Over the course of the summer, the band will be putting the speakers through their paces both live and in rehearsals – and will report back to the mag in the form of social media updates and video demos that show off the GPS-8’s capabilities.

Stay tuned for more over the next few weeks, but for now, let’s all give the band a virtual round of applause!