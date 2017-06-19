Home / Industry News / Absence of Ocean chosen as the winners in our Galaxy Audio giveaway!

By on June 19, 2017
absence of ocean band

Atlanta shoegazers Absence of Ocean have been selected as the winners in our recent Galaxy Audio GPS-8 personal monitor giveaway. Over the course of the summer, the band will be putting the speakers through their paces both live and in rehearsals – and will report back to the mag in the form of social media updates and video demos that show off the GPS-8’s capabilities.

Stay tuned for more over the next few weeks, but for now, let’s all give the band a virtual round of applause!

GPS-8 used as a wedge monitor

