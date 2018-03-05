VIDEO PREMIERE: Nick Ray debuts “The Void,” recorded with Mackie home studio gear

If you’ve been following along these past few weeks, you’ll know we hooked up New Orleans artist Nick Ray with some awesome new studio gear as part of our Mackie Home Studio Makeover (including the Onyx Artist 1•2 USB Interface, Big Knob Studio and MR824 Monitors).

Well, after taking us behind-the-scenes of the creative process, he’s finally ready to premiere the new track he recorded with the gear, titled “The Void” (single artwork courtesy Esther Gutiérrez). We’re excited to listen to the final track, and even more excited to share the EXCLUSIVE video he cut together with you.

Enjoy, and let us know what you think in the comments.

“The Void” is available now on Apple Music and most major streaming services.