Nick Ray has been selected for a Mackie Home Studio Makeover!

New Orleans singer/songwriter Nick Ray been selected as the winner in our recent Mackie Home Studio Makeover. Over the course of the winter, Nick will be putting his new Mackie recording gear through its paces to track a new, exclusive song for us to premiere – and along the way he’ll report back to the mag in the form of social media updates and video demos that show off the new products’ capabilities.

Here’s a list of the awesome new Mackie gear he’ll be using in his home studio:

Onyx Artist 1•2 USB Interface

MR824 Monitors

Big Knob Studio

Stay tuned for more over the next few weeks, but for now, let’s all give the man a virtual round of applause! And watch the lead video from his latest release, Circles, below.