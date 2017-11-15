Steinberg Launches Cubase Pro 9.5

- Home
Earlier than anticipated, Steinberg is releasing this year’s update now in November, seizing the opportunity to introduce the additions to customers as soon as possible.
The major advancement around Cubase’s powerful mixing capabilities is the new mixing engine: 64-bit floating-point resolution offers uncompromised performance when processing audio, delivering a level of detail and transparency previously unheard of in Cubase.
Further enhancing the single-window layout in Cubase, new tabs have been added to the Right Zone. The newly integrated file browser provides an easy way to access and prelisten on media files. Exclusively available to Cubase Pro 9.5, the new metering section for loudness and master signal levels and the Control Room are now both an integral part of the Right Zone as well.
One highlight in 9.5 is the new Metronome with customizable click and the possibility to assign different patterns to adjust to signature shifts in the Signature Track. Cubase Pro and Artist 9.5 add to the flexibility with its Click Pattern Editor, allowing click patterns to be tailored to more detail.
Other premier enhancements include advanced automation editing, now featuring smooth transition curves and detailed automation lanes, including the new Range tool that marks a range on the automation lane for quick and easy adjustment of the selection. The 9.5 versions of Pro and Artist have also doubled their insert slots, allowing users to add up to 16 VST effects directly to each audio track. The overhauled insert section also provides a flexible means for pre-fader or post-fader positioning. Available to all three 9.5 updates, the Vintage Compressor and Tube Compressor VST processors boast a new look that improves their overall handling, while the redesigned Magneto tape saturator is exclusively available in Cubase Pro 9.5. The new FLUX wavetable synthesizer library, on the other hand, is new to HALion Sonic SE 3 in Cubase Pro 9.5 and Cubase Artist 9.5 only.
Cubase Pro 9.5 also includes Direct Offline Processing, allowing events to be processed non-destructively while keeping the CPU load to a minimum.
Rounding out the array of new features and enhancements, the new video engine is compatible with the most relevant codecs and external video cards. Adapt to Zoom is the latest zooming tool, making the grid snap adjust accordingly to the degree of zoom. Sampler Track enhancements include drag and drop of MIDI parts that are immediately rendered to audio as well as the new A/B mode for comparing different settings. The support of Softube’s Console 1 is another highlight that will soon be available, letting the hardware controller integrate deeply into Cubase. Finally, the Production Presets offer effects chain and master track presets for productions of different music styles.
Senior Marketing Manager Matthias Quellmann commented:
“Cubase 9.5 is a firm nod to the Cubase community and an important update to our flagship DAW. Requested by many Cubase users, its additions enhance workflow efficiency and even give creativity more share. ‘Create. Produce. Mix. Repeat.’ sums it up perfectly!”
Visit www.steinberg.net/cubase for details on Cubase.
The Cubase Pro 9.5, Cubase Artist 9.5 and Cubase Elements 9.5 full retail versions are available through the Steinberg Online Shop and from resellers. Reseller prices and product availability may vary. The suggested retail prices are US$579.99 for Cubase Pro 9.5, US$329.99 for Cubase Artist 9.5 and US$99.99 for Cubase Elements 9.5.
Various downloadable updates and upgrades are also available through the Steinberg Online Shop.
Customers who have activated Cubase 9 (or earlier versions) since October 18, 2017, are eligible for a free, downloadable Grace Period update to the latest versions, respectively.