Steinberg Launches Cubase Pro 9.5

Steinberg today announced the immediate availability of the 9.5 updates to the Pro, Artist and Elements editions of Cubase.

Earlier than anticipated, Steinberg is releasing this year’s update now in November, seizing the opportunity to introduce the additions to customers as soon as possible.

The major advancement around Cubase’s powerful mixing capabilities is the new mixing engine: 64-bit floating-point resolution offers uncompromised performance when processing audio, delivering a level of detail and transparency previously unheard of in Cubase.

Further enhancing the single-window layout in Cubase, new tabs have been added to the Right Zone. The newly integrated file browser provides an easy way to access and prelisten on media files. Exclusively available to Cubase Pro 9.5, the new metering section for loudness and master signal levels and the Control Room are now both an integral part of the Right Zone as well.

One highlight in 9.5 is the new Metronome with customizable click and the possibility to assign different patterns to adjust to signature shifts in the Signature Track. Cubase Pro and Artist 9.5 add to the flexibility with its Click Pattern Editor, allowing click patterns to be tailored to more detail.

Other premier enhancements include advanced automation editing, now featuring smooth transition curves and detailed automation lanes, including the new Range tool that marks a range on the automation lane for quick and easy adjustment of the selection. The 9.5 versions of Pro and Artist have also doubled their insert slots, allowing users to add up to 16 VST effects directly to each audio track. The overhauled insert section also provides a flexible means for pre-fader or post-fader positioning. Available to all three 9.5 updates, the Vintage Compressor and Tube Compressor VST processors boast a new look that improves their overall handling, while the redesigned Magneto tape saturator is exclusively available in Cubase Pro 9.5. The new FLUX wavetable synthesizer library, on the other hand, is new to HALion Sonic SE 3 in Cubase Pro 9.5 and Cubase Artist 9.5 only.

Cubase Pro 9.5 also includes Direct Offline Processing, allowing events to be processed non-destructively while keeping the CPU load to a minimum.

Rounding out the array of new features and enhancements, the new video engine is compatible with the most relevant codecs and external video cards. Adapt to Zoom is the latest zooming tool, making the grid snap adjust accordingly to the degree of zoom. Sampler Track enhancements include drag and drop of MIDI parts that are immediately rendered to audio as well as the new A/B mode for comparing different settings. The support of Softube’s Console 1 is another highlight that will soon be available, letting the hardware controller integrate deeply into Cubase. Finally, the Production Presets offer effects chain and master track presets for productions of different music styles.

Senior Marketing Manager Matthias Quellmann commented:

“Cubase 9.5 is a firm nod to the Cubase community and an important update to our flagship DAW. Requested by many Cubase users, its additions enhance workflow efficiency and even give creativity more share. ‘Create. Produce. Mix. Repeat.’ sums it up perfectly!”

Visit www.steinberg.net/cubase for details on Cubase.

Availability and pricing

The Cubase Pro 9.5, Cubase Artist 9.5 and Cubase Elements 9.5 full retail versions are available through the Steinberg Online Shop and from resellers. Reseller prices and product availability may vary. The suggested retail prices are US$579.99 for Cubase Pro 9.5, US$329.99 for Cubase Artist 9.5 and US$99.99 for Cubase Elements 9.5.

Various downloadable updates and upgrades are also available through the Steinberg Online Shop.

Customers who have activated Cubase 9 (or earlier versions) since October 18, 2017, are eligible for a free, downloadable Grace Period update to the latest versions, respectively.

Key features of Cubase Pro 9.5

Award-winning 64-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, 5.1 surround, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Unlimited audio, instrument and MIDI tracks and up to 256 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip, VCA faders, Loudness Meter, Wave Meters

Complete suite of over 90 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Quadrafuzz v2, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, REVerence convolution reverb, Frequency eight-band EQ and many more

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 3,000 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 3, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track, Chord Pads and the advanced Chord Assistant for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings

VariAudio for MIDI-style note editing of monophonic audio tracks, automatic voicing harmonization and auto-tuning effects

Full VST Expression 2 with Note Expression, VST Dynamics and Expression Maps for fully integrated workflows with musical articulations, dynamics and controller values

Perfect integration of external hardware effect devices and instruments, such as synthesizers or signal processors, into the sequencer signal flow.

VST Connect SE and VST Transit cloud collaboration services

Key features of Cubase Artist 9.5

Award-winning 64-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Simultaneous playback of 64 audio tracks, 128 MIDI tracks and up to 32 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip with dynamics and EQ

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 2,600 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 3, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

Suite of over 70 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Pitch Correct for vocal editing, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, Quadrafuzz v2 and many more!

Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track and Chord Pads for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings

Thousands of MIDI construction kits, audio loops and samples as building blocks to create sketches, play-alongs or even full songs with just a few clicks

Lightning-fast multi-take comping with the dedicated lane tracks and the click-and-drag comp tool for conjuring the perfect recording

TrackVersions for playlists-like editing and render-in-place for easily bouncing MIDI and audio parts

Streamlined music notation and score editing feature set

Key features of Cubase Elements 9.5

Award-winning 64-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Simultaneous playback of 48 audio tracks, 64 MIDI tracks and up to 24 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip with dynamics and EQ

Three outstanding virtual instruments comprising the HALion Sonic SE 3 workstation, Groove Agent SE 4 drum machine and Prologue synthesizer

Over 40 audio effect processors, including high-end VST Dynamics, Pitch Correct for vocal intonation correction and the VST Amp Rack guitar tone suite

Powerful sample editor covering all common editing tasks and providing creative freedom while editing audio

Chord Track and Chord Pads for playfully and creatively composing with chords

Comprehensive content library with thousands of instrument sounds, MIDI construction loops and audio samples

Basic score editing features for music notation and composition

Full upward compatibility with Cubase Pro and Cubase Artist for seamless upgrading to the next level