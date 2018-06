Last month, we selected Daniel Blume as the winner in our recent Audio-Technica Drum Mic Package Studio Challenge.

So we shipped him the following package, which he’s using in the studio to craft some exciting video demos for us. Today he shares his first experiences using the mics in the studio. Be sure to subscribe to Daniel’s YouTube channel for fresh updates every week.

