Home / Home Recording / Audio-Technica Presents: How to Record Drums / ENTER TO WIN an Audio-Technica Drum Mic Package

ENTER TO WIN an Audio-Technica Drum Mic Package

By on March 7, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

We’re looking for a dynamic drummer to become our trusted product tester, to win and demonstrate a fantastic drum microphone package from Audio-Technica (scroll down to apply now)

Do you need a solid mic setup for a project you’re working on with your band? Do you want to share your expert opinions with the drum community at large? Well, we’ve got just the thing for you! Our friends at Audio-Technica are going to hook up one lucky product tester with a recording package suited especially for miking a full drum kit, including a range of mics from their acclaimed Artist Series line:

  • 3 ATM450 Condenser Mics (overheads and Hi Hat)
  • 1 ATM230PK 3-pack of Dynamic Mics (Toms)
  • 1 ATM250 Dynamic Mic (Kick)
  • 1 ATM650 Dynamic Mic (Snare)

Each mic in the package has its own unique characteristics and applications, and we want to see how YOU can use them creatively during the recording process.

[Editor’s note: we’ve put together some handy info with Audio-Technica on miking drums, be sure to check it out here!]

The winner we select to hook up with this amazing package will chronicle their behind-the-scenes usage of the new mics through a series of YouTube videos, and will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

ENTER NOW

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. DEADLINE to enter is April 15, 2018. Winners will be announced the final week of April 2018. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!
Your Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
If selected, can you commit to producing video content using the microphones?*
Type of Recording Setup*
Why should we select you to receive and demonstrate a drum mic package? Please describe the type of video content you can produce. *

* Indicates required fields

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *