Why You Should Be Thinking About Insurance RIGHT NOW

“In these uncertain times…” Friends, I’m sure you’re growing as tired of hearing that phrase as I am. And yet, here we are. Uncertain times indeed. Had you told us a year ago that touring and live performances as we knew them would come to an immediate halt, and that an entire year’s worth of scheduled gigs and festivals would cease to be, we would have thought you were nuts.

And yet again, here we are. So, some might find it interesting why we’d be offering up a reminder on live entertainer’s insurance. Well, much like the very nature of insurance itself, we firmly believe it’s best practice to always be prepared for what tomorrow may bring (assuming there is a tomorrow; this is 2020, after all).

With that in mind, we think it’s a good idea to start taking inventory of your career, and seeing what you are (and more importantly) are not prepared for if things swing back to some form of normality in the future.

Did you get that wonky PA speaker working? Did you ever replace that vocal mic that kept crapping out on stage? Did you fix the transmission in the van after the last tour?

Have you thought seriously about liability insurance for when you are able to perform live again?

If not, now might be a good time to devote some time to it, while you have the downtime to devote.

WHY YOU SHOULD PLAN NOW

Things might seem grim at the moment as far as touring and live gigs are concerned, but even the most cynically among us (OK, me) think that live gigs will return. It’s not a matter of if, but when. When we flatten the curve, when there’s a viable vaccine, when people start observing basic public safety regulations – who knows? But live touring WILL bounce back at some point. It has to.

And when it does, you don’t want to be caught flatfooted, especially as there will be more competition than ever to secure stage slots. Why? Because everything that’s cancelled now is hanging precariously in a state of limbo, meaning that all the tours and gigs that were on tap are now in a holding pattern. And when the world is operational again, all those dates (or at least a healthy percentage of them) go right back on the books as soon as possible. All those empty calendars aren’t really as empty as they might appear.

Where does that leave your band? Well, without a slot at Coachella 2021, for a start. But in more practical terms, fighting for every other band for limited stage time that may already be booked out a year ahead of time. So, in these unprecedented days where next year’s schedule is ALREADY secured at a lot of venues and festivals, how can you stay one step ahead?

Make yourself as attractive for the slots that are available as possible. And that might mean being prepared to show proof of liability insurance. If someone booking an outdoor gig is evaluating who to book, and you’ve got your ducks in a row, you’re that much more appealing as a candidate.

Our recommendation is to evaluate your live performer insurance options NOW, before booking opens up again, so you’re not scrambling to get on top of things when the time comes. Even if you don’t solidify a policy now, it can’t hurt to talk to an agent about your future needs so you know exactly what type of policy or policies will make sense for you when the time’s right to pull the trigger.

HOW TO OBTAIN INSURANCE

Luckily, this is the easy part. You can even apply for information, and many cases even a policy, online. In fact, our friends at K&K Insurance allow you to get quotes, check your eligibility and start the policy purchase all on their website: https://www.kandkinsurance.com/sites/Entertainer/Pages/BPGInEligibility.aspx

So, without even talking to a rep, you can get a good sense of whether you fit the criteria to obtain a policy, what coverage options you might want to look into, and get the ball rolling on an application. Of course, there’s no substitution for human interaction (and we all could use more of that these days), so we do urge you to consider talking to a rep to discuss your unique needs before committing to any policy. Luckily, that’s easy, as well, and you can reach most insurance providers pretty much any time you have questions.

THE BENEFITS OF HAVING AN INSURANCE POLICY

OK, so you understand that you’ve got to be one step ahead to gain booking advantages for the limited number of slots that’ll be available in the future (as if this weren’t ALREADY a cutthroat game, yikes) and you know how easy it is to get the info you need, and even start applying for insurance online or through a dedicated agent over email.

That’s all well and good, but what do you actually get for your policy? Good question!

For live performers, specifically, you’re obtaining liability coverage. Put simply, according to the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI), liability insurance is “insurance paying or rendering service on behalf of an insured for loss arising out of legal liability to others.” And it differs from car insurance, renter’s insurance, flood insurance and other types of insurance you may already have. Liability insurance specifically provides coverage when loss or damage occurs due to your actions or negligence, and this can typically mean bodily injury as well as property damage.

TL;DR: You did (or failed to do) something; you’re now liable or responsible for it.

To learn more, we’ve put together a few helpful articles that’ll hopefully add a little clarity to the whole insurance thing.

CONCLUSION

You’ve heard us repeat it a million times, but to be sure, always check over your insurance policy and ask your provider to answer any questions you may have. They have the answers, trust us. The best policy (no pun intended) is consult a professional whenever you’re in doubt. Stay safe out there and look for more tips in the months ahead.

The world might be scarier right now, but being caught flat-footed is even scarier.

The world might be scarier right now, but being caught flat-footed is even scarier.