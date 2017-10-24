Home / New Music and Video / Videos / WATCH: THE ACCIDENTALS drop new video for “ODYSSEY”

WATCH: THE ACCIDENTALS drop new video for “ODYSSEY”

By on October 24, 2017
Folk/pop triumvirate The Accidentals are currently on tour to support their new LP (and, dare we say, one of the top records of 2017) ODYSSEYwhich dropped earlier this summer on Sony Masterworks. And now they’ve released a fantastic video for the title track, which we’re excited to share below. Give it a watch, check out their tour dates after the jump, and be sure to leave a comment below. Enjoy!

The Accidentals On Tour

