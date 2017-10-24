WATCH: THE ACCIDENTALS drop new video for “ODYSSEY”

- Home
Folk/pop triumvirate The Accidentals are currently on tour to support their new LP (and, dare we say, one of the top records of 2017) ODYSSEY, which dropped earlier this summer on Sony Masterworks. And now they’ve released a fantastic video for the title track, which we’re excited to share below. Give it a watch, check out their tour dates after the jump, and be sure to leave a comment below. Enjoy!
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Oct 26
|Bell’s Brewery – Album Release Show
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Tickets & More
|Oct 27
|Frauenthal Center – Album Release Show
|Muskegon, MI
|Tickets & More
|Oct 28
|State Theater of Bay City – Album Release Show
|Bay City, MI
|Tickets & More
|Oct 29
|St. Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Tickets & More
|Nov 02
|COLECTIVO COFFEE
|Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets & More
|Nov 03
|The Law Office Pub & Music Hall
|Yorkville, IL
|Tickets & More
|Nov 04
|Private Event
|Winnetka, IL
|Tickets & More
|Nov 05
|City Winery Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|Tickets & More
|Nov 05
|C2G Music Hall
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Tickets & More
|Nov 06
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|Tickets & More
|Nov 07
|The Basement
|Columbus, OH
|Tickets & More
|Nov 08
|Beachland Tavern
|Cleveland, OH
|Tickets & More
|Nov 09
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets & More
|Nov 10
|Jammin’ Java
|Vienna, VA
|Tickets & More
|Nov 11
|Private Event
|Washington, DC
|Tickets & More
|Nov 12
|Stoltz Listening Room
|Easton, MD
|Tickets & More
|Nov 13
|Cutting Room
|New York, NY
|Tickets & More
|Nov 14
|Blast Furnace Room @ Steelstacks
|Bethlehem, PA
|Tickets & More
|Nov 15
|Club Passim
|Cambridge, MA
|Tickets & More
|Nov 16
|Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center
|Greenfield, MA
|Tickets & More
|Nov 17
|The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio
|Albany, NY
|Tickets & More