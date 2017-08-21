Watch New Video For The War On Drugs’ “Pain”

The War On Drugs’ A Deeper Understanding is out this Friday , August 25th , on Atlantic Records.

The band is kicking off release week by sharing the video for the album’s second official single, “Pain.” Directed by Emmett Malloy and shot on 16mm film, the video captures a black and white portrait of industrial Philadelphia as the band performs “Pain” on a cargo ship coasting down the Schuylkill River. It’s a classic portrait of America floating by set to the soundtrack of The War On Drugs.

