Performer is excited to share the new video for “On The Other Side” by talented singer/songwriter Chase McBride. Enjoy the music, and scroll down for more info and upcoming tour dates!

ABOUT CHASE McBRIDE

San Francisco singer-songwriter Chase McBride announces his arrival as a rising west-coast folk artist with the release of his third full-length album, ‘Cold Water’ on January 18, 2017. Independently recorded and produced by French Cassettes’ Mackenzie Bunch and Scott Huerta, the album is comprised of live, full band performances of songs written in the wake of a heartbreak. Fans of Dawes, Vetiver, and Sean Hayes will enjoy McBride’s confessional lyrics, understated instrumental arrangements and earnest vocals.

McBride has also recorded a full-length album with acclaimed surf-rock producer Todd Hannigan, (Jack Johnson, Timmy Curran, Tristan Prettyman). The 2009 music video for the single ‘1937’ prompted a period of solo touring, a “Best Solo Artist” award from San Luis Obispo’s New Times, and work as a studio guitarist in Los Angeles, which he credits as the musical foundation for ‘Cold Water.’

The album is set for release on January 18, 2017. An album release show is scheduled for January 22, 2017 at Amnesia in San Francisco.

TOUR DATES

1/22/17 – Amnesia – San Francisco, CA

1/24/17 – SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CA

1/25/17 – SoFar House Show – Los Angeles, CA

1/27/17 – TBA – Joshua Tree, CA

2/8/17 – Lost Church – San Francisco, CA