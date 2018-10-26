VIDEO PREMIERE: War Twins “Love That Kills Me”

We recently worked with LA’s War Twins on a cool “tour test” using Cloud Microphones’ Cloudlifter Zi and CL-1. They shot some awesome video clips for us using the Cloudlifter gear on tour, and now we have the pleasure of premiering their latest video for “Love That Kills Me.” Read more after the jump..

Passionate, dynamic, and armed with an unparalleled live show, it’s hard to believe LA based rock band, War Twins, is only two members. After sweating it out on tours rounding the country for 5 years, the duo partnered with the famously innovative producer, Sylvia Massy (Tom Petty, Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers), best known for her out-of-the box production methods along with several Grammy award-winning albums.

On “Love That Kills Me,” Gaetana touches on the Western tradition of finding a true love, the obsession of dark romance, and she lets it all end in a campy pool of Romeo and Juliet poison. With a nod to the nineties, this nostalgic pop/rock throwback captures a punk rock attitude laced with a hopeless romantic heart.

Check out https://www.wartwins.com for more info on the band.