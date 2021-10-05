LYRIC VIDEO PREMIERE: “High” by John DeNicola

Performer is excited to premiere the new track “High” by iconic songwriter John DeNicola (if you ever had ‘the time of your life,’ you’ll know what we mean). More info after the video…

About the track:

‘High’ comes off DeNicola’s second LP entitled She Said — which is due out November 5th on Omad Records. The songwriter has this to say about the song:

“I wanted to create a lush, uplifting high from the music track. With all of the conflicts and difficulties in the world our only way to resolve these challenges is to allow love to guide us. Love doesn’t have a nationality, doesn’t have a border, doesn’t have a political party.” ▼ Article continues below ▼

About John DeNicola

After some five decades in the recording industry, the award-winning songwriter and producer made his first album as an artist in 2019. Fast forward—very fast—to now, for the release its follow-up, She Said. And while DeNicola’s debut, The Why Because, had him interpreting tunes he’d originally penned for others, She Said was conceived and created for one voice, one touch, and one heart: his own.

The phrase, “This time it’s personal” clearly applies, from the dreamy complexities-of-love story of the title track through nods to the Sixties’ and Seventies’ soul and rock DeNicola grew up on. Somehow, though, the more intimate, the more universal the album’s appeal, whether you’re lofted by the gravity-defying harmonies of “High,” hitting the floor with the irresistibly dance-y “Breathe Deep,” or digging into the darker, guitar-driven single “Float on Hope” (and its hand-drawn animated video, which decries the destruction of the Amazon and the earth’s endangered wellbeing at large).

Universal appeal from the guy who wrote “(I Had) The Time of My Life”? Go figure! A Long Island, New York, native, DeNicola began playing in bands as a kid in the 1970s and was a member of the jazz-fusion quintet Flight, which released the acclaimed album Excursion Beyond on Motown. Yet as time went on, he found himself drawn more to a creative life behind the scenes. Collaborating with fellow tunesmith Franke Previte on those “TOML” and “Hungry Eyes,” the two mega-hits from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack — which held the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for 18 weeks and ultimately sold more than 60 million copies worldwide — netted DeNicola an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Grammy nomination, and ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year award in 1988.