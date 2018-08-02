Home / New Music and Video / Videos / VIDEO PREMIERE: Handsome Jack “KEEP ON”

VIDEO PREMIERE: Handsome Jack “KEEP ON”

By on August 2, 2018
Performer is excited to premiere the brand-new video for “Keep On” from Lockport, NY boogie-soul band Handsome Jack.

Here’s what Handsome Jack frontman Jamison Passuite has to say about “Keep On” — and be sure to scroll down for upcoming tour dates!

“‘Keep On’ is about how it’s easy to feel like you’re living on the margins of society being in a traveling band while also serving as a reminder to ourselves that you can’t let anything get in the way of doing what you love. The concept, production, directing and filming for the video was all done by our friend Nate Chateaux. We wanted the video to have a fun vibe and I think you can tell we all had a blast making it. It was filmed on one of the hottest days of the year and believe me, we were working up a good sweat in those jumpsuits!”

ABOUT THE BAND

Hailing from Lockport NY, Handsome Jack plays a powerful and emotional fusion of boogie soul rock ‘n’ roll that has earned the admiration of fellow rock travelers such as Chris Robinson (CRB, Black Crowes), Zachary Gabbard (Buffalo Killers) and Ben McLeod of All Them Witches, who produced their new record.

On Everything’s Gonna Be Alright the trio digs deeper into its soulful influences, brilliantly bringing back to life the classic sounds of Chicago, Memphis and Muscle Shoals, all rolled into one timeless record of American rock music for a new generation.

Handsome Jack is Jamison Passuite (guitar/vocals), Joey Verdonselli (bass/vocals) and Bennie Hayes (drums/vocals).

Handsome Jack’s Everything’s Gonna Be alright will be available on Limited Edition Vinyl, CD, digital and streaming formats October 19th via Alive Naturalsound Records. 

HANDSOME JACK & ALL THEM WITCHES U.S. TOUR DATES:

Oct 31    Saturn   Birmingham, AL
Nov 1    One Eyed Jacks   New Orleans, LA
Nov 2   White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs   Houston, TX
Nov 3   Antone’s   Austin, TX
Nov 4   Club Dada   Dallas, TX
Nov 7   The Rebel Lounge   Phoenix, AZ
Nov 8   Beauty Bar   Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9   Echoplex   Los Angeles, CA
Nov 10   The Casbah   San Diego, CA
Nov 13   The Independent   San Francisco, CA
Nov 15   Wonder Ballroom   Portland, OR
Nov 16   Freakout Festival   Seattle, WA
Nov 17   Rickshaw Theatre   Vancouver, Canada
Nov 19   Neurolux.  Boise, ID
Nov 20   The State Room   Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 21   Bluebird Theater   Denver, CO
Nov 23   The Riot Room   Kansas City, MO
Nov 24   Blueberry Hill Duck Room   St. Louis, MO
