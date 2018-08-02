VIDEO PREMIERE: Handsome Jack “KEEP ON”

- Home
Here’s what Handsome Jack frontman Jamison Passuite has to say about “Keep On” — and be sure to scroll down for upcoming tour dates!
“‘Keep On’ is about how it’s easy to feel like you’re living on the margins of society being in a traveling band while also serving as a reminder to ourselves that you can’t let anything get in the way of doing what you love. The concept, production, directing and filming for the video was all done by our friend Nate Chateaux. We wanted the video to have a fun vibe and I think you can tell we all had a blast making it. It was filmed on one of the hottest days of the year and believe me, we were working up a good sweat in those jumpsuits!”
Hailing from Lockport NY, Handsome Jack plays a powerful and emotional fusion of boogie soul rock ‘n’ roll that has earned the admiration of fellow rock travelers such as Chris Robinson (CRB, Black Crowes), Zachary Gabbard (Buffalo Killers) and Ben McLeod of All Them Witches, who produced their new record.
On Everything’s Gonna Be Alright the trio digs deeper into its soulful influences, brilliantly bringing back to life the classic sounds of Chicago, Memphis and Muscle Shoals, all rolled into one timeless record of American rock music for a new generation.
Handsome Jack is Jamison Passuite (guitar/vocals), Joey Verdonselli (bass/vocals) and Bennie Hayes (drums/vocals).