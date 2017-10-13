VIDEO PREMIERE: Air Traffic Controller – “Doubt (feat. Blue Microphones)”

A few weeks back, Performer hooked up the band Air Traffic Controller with a set of new mics and headphones from Blue Microphones. And now, we’re super stoked to premiere the band’s latest video, featuring an exclusive recording of their song ‘Doubt,’ tracked entirely with the Spark SL, Baby Bottle SL, Bluebird SL and the Blue Sadie headphones.

Enjoy! (and don’t forget to check out ATC’s latest album Echo Papa and the entire Blue Microphones range of products)