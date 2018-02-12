LA LUZ SHARE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “CICADA”; NEW ALBUM FLOATING FEATURES OUT MAY 11th

Hardly Art is pleased to announce the return of L.A. shredders La Luz, whose new album Floating Features will arrive on LP, CD, digital, and cassette Friday, May 11th. Propulsive first single “Cicada” offers a taste of Floating Features‘ blissed-out hi-fi sound–stream it now and head over to NPR Music to watch director Ryan D. Browne’s soap opera-satirizing music video below.

Pre-orders for Floating Features are available now, including limited edition cream-colored vinyl. La Luz perform Saturday night at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, and will be appearing at SXSW. See below for a full list of dates.