It’s no secret we’re big fans of singer/songwriter Hayley Reardon.

We’ve premiered a number of her tracks in the past, sang the praises of her first major release, Wayfindings, back in 2014, and chatted with her about last fall’s standout release, Good. Reardon recently trekked to the UK for a DIY-style tour, and while in London recorded a Sofar Sounds session for the track “Everything Else.”

Says Reardon of the song:

“I’ve yet to officially release a recorded version of “Everything Else” (it will be on my next project for sure) but have enjoyed playing it live so, so much since writing it. It’s one of those songs that sort of helped me discover a new side of myself songwriting-wise and I love it for that. As for the session, I’m such a fan of Sofar Sounds both as a performer and as a fan, so it was a dream to be part of a Sofar show in the city where the whole thing started!”

Watch the haunting, intimate performance above and let us know what you think in the comments.

