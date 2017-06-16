Performer is honored to premiere the new album, What If There Is No Destination, from Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Destination, from Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Garrison Starr

The new record is streaming below and is her “truest work to date, tackling life and love as a gay woman.”



Proceeds from the first single “Put Your Weapon Down” [official video below] will be donated to the National Center for Victims of Crimes.

Says Starr of her latest work:

“This record is about me learning to trust myself again. It’s about being broken down and having to figure out how to rebuild. How to love and how to forgive. Over the last several years, I’ve been writing daily with different people for lots of different reasons. Learning to trust people with my music has helped me learn to trust myself more and to realize that there isn’t a right or wrong answer in being an artist. The challenge, I think, is finding out who we want to be and being that. No matter what.”

ABOUT GARRISON STARR

To say that Garrison Starr knows her way around the industry would be an understatement. Hailing from Hernando, MS, she released her major label debut, 18 Over Me, in 1997 for Geffen and the rest is history. Her career has taken her from rooms of 12 people (at which she received a standing ovation) to touring with her idols in amphitheaters and back again. But she’s not just a road dog. Starr is a writer and performer with a knack for marrying pop smarts and Americana grit with a voice of remarkable power and clarity.

Since the release of her first record, Starr has released over a dozen EPs and LPs while landing numerous placements on shows and movies like Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, The Fosters, Hart of Dixie, Switched at Birth, Rookie Blue, Chasing Life, Nashville, Army Wives, and Brothers & Sisters. She’s also had commercial placements with Pandora, Virgin Mobile, McDonalds, Fisher Price and more.

In 2016, Starr collaborated with long time friend, Margaret Cho, and produced American Myth. Starr co-wrote, played guitar and sang on the record. The album was nominated for a Grammy in the Comedy category.

What If There Is No Destination, her latest album, includes co-writes with Stuart Crichton, Adrianne Gonzalez, Alex Wong, Jeremy Silver, and Elizabeth Huett. It was recorded by Garrison Starr, mixed by Starr and Craig Frank, and mastered by Frank.