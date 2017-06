DEATH FROM ABOVE RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “FREEZE ME”

Today, Death From Above release a brand new video for the song “Freeze Me,” which was released last week. The bizarre video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Canadian filmmaker Corey Adams – it weaves the storyline in-between and around the muscular, omnipresent Death From Above monster riff.

“Freeze Me,” produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, etc.), has already made its sonic presence felt:

“The new, piano-sample-driven track is a typical, serrated piece of Death From Above-branded dance-rock, with a fierce noise breakdown toward the end.” – Spin