DEATH FROM ABOVE RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “FREEZE ME”

By on June 14, 2017
death from above
Today, Death From Above release a brand new video for the song “Freeze Me,” which was released last week. The bizarre video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Canadian filmmaker Corey Adams – it weaves the storyline in-between and around the muscular, omnipresent Death From Above monster riff.

Click here to order the song.
“Freeze Me,” produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, etc.), has already made its sonic presence felt:
“The new, piano-sample-driven track is a typical, serrated piece of Death From Above-branded dance-rock, with a fierce noise breakdown toward the end.” – Spin
Death From Above vocalist/drummer Sebastien Grainger explains:“When Corey Adams started talking to us about making this video he said he wanted it to be about how body builders would spend their last day on earth before the nuclear apocalypse. He also mentioned there would be a guy dressed as Rambo playing a machine gun like an electric guitar and a lady body builder pumping iron under water. He had us at hello.”

Death From Above on tour this summer:

07/06                Ottawa, ON                  Ottawa Bluesfest
07/09                Quebec City, QC          Festival d’été de Québec
07/28                Oro Medonte, Canada   Burl’s Creek Event Grounds
07/29                Toronto, ON                   WayHome Music Festival
08/06                Montreal, QC                Osheaga Music Festival
09/15-17           Chicago, IL                   Riot Fest
More information from Death From Above to be released soon. Until then, visit: http://www.deathfromabove1979.com
