DEATH FROM ABOVE RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “FREEZE ME”

Today, Death From Above release a brand new video for the song “Freeze Me,” which was released last week. The bizarre video was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Canadian filmmaker Corey Adams – it weaves the storyline in-between and around the muscular, omnipresent Death From Above monster riff.
“Freeze Me,” produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, etc.), has already made its sonic presence felt:
“The new, piano-sample-driven track is a typical, serrated piece of Death From Above-branded dance-rock, with a fierce noise breakdown toward the end.” – Spin
Death From Above vocalist/drummer Sebastien Grainger explains:“When Corey Adams started talking to us about making this video he said he wanted it to be about how body builders would spend their last day on earth before the nuclear apocalypse. He also mentioned there would be a guy dressed as Rambo playing a machine gun like an electric guitar and a lady body builder pumping iron under water. He had us at hello.”