Accent Premieres New Lyric Video for “Just Wondering”

Accent, our recent Avid Pro Tools studio testers, have wrapped up recording for their new EP, and we’re delighted to present the first single for your listening pleasure (more after the jump).
The single is now available on BandCamp and the EP, In This Together, will be available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Spotify and Deezer/CD Baby for physical. Don’t miss it! Says the band of the new record:
Accent is back, and we’ve been hard at work on our sophomore album “In This Together.” The title has a double meaning: first, that we’ve shared the inspiring and emotional journey of finding each other through song; and second, that for the first time as a group, we’ve recorded a studio project in the same physical room. Of course, there were some finishing touches that required us to work at a distance, which we’ve gotten very used to doing over the years. When that was necessary, we picked up our Avid cloud collaboration tools to make the process painless and smooth.
With this release, Accent has tackled ambitious original compositions and arrangements, standing out from the fray of a cappella cover acts. They are truly making their mark on the jazz and vocal music scenes, and while their signature sound remains, it’s been refined and energized like never before.