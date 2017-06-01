[FIRST LISTEN] Trevor Sensor Shares Title Track From Debut Album

PLUS New Tour Dates Announced with Mt. Joy This Summer. Trevor Sensor’s Andy Warhol’s Dream out June 16 via Jagjaguwar.

On June 16, Trevor Sensor will release his debut album Andy Warhol’s Dream via Jagjaguwar. The album was recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, IL and was produced by Richard Swift (The Shins, Damien Jurado), Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and Brandon Darner (Imagine Dragons, The Envy Corps).Today, Sensor shared “Andy Warhol’s Dream,” the title track from his forthcoming debut.



“The song acts as a centerpiece for the album, but only as a mirror – reflecting and highlighting what has already been said and will be said,” explains Sensor. “It encaptures the dream that’s bred into us – the dream that feeds off the weaker parts of our humanity. This mirror shows us who we are – our sober, naked selves. The world has become silver and chrome. Everyone is plastic, everything is broken and everybody wants to dream.”

Recently, Sensor shared “High Beams,” the first single from Andy Warhol’s Dream. Noisey spoke with Sensor about his new album and said “in his distinctly coarse timbre that he follows in the tradition of Mellencamp, Tweedy and Oberst, in portraying a literate and working class Midwest, and the album is full of autobiographical tales and characters.”

The album is now available for pre-order and includes instant downloads of “High Beams” and “The Money Gets Bigger.” Fans who pre-order the Andy Warhol’s Dream Deluxe Bundle will receive the album on a limited edition metallic silver LP, the Starved Nights of Saturday Stars EP on LP, Texas Girls and Jesus Christ EP download, Andy Warhol’s Dream on CD in 6-panel wallet and a digital download code for the album.

Sensor recently shared a video for “The Money Gets Bigger.” Consequence of Sound said, “The distinctly coarse sound of his voice is the ideal vessel for delivering lyrics about the average American’s desperate desire to earn attention in a seemingly meaningless world,” while Paste Magazine said, “The song is full of meaning, but remains surprisingly accessible.”

The album’s title refers to Warhol’s prophesy of a world in thrall to twin false idols of fame and celebrity. “His ’15 minutes of fame’ prediction is clearly visible today,” Sensor explains. “I’m only really referencing Warhol as a vehicle for the ultimate representation of celebrity culture because of his repeated Marilyn Monroe or Elvis paintings or whatever. But now we’re in a post-God society that is finding new golden calves to worship, that is moving beyond that.”

Last year, Sensor released his debut EP Texas Girls and Jesus Christ and quickly followed that with his Starved Nights of Saturday Stars 12″ vinyl EP. The 23-year- old songwriter based in the small city of Sterling, IL quickly gained attention from Consequence of Sound, Under The Radar and Exclaim for his unique vocal quality and songwriting style.

Trevor Sensor has just wrapped up a tour The Family Crest and will hit the road with Mt. Joy this summer. Find a full list of tour dates below, with additional dates to be announced in the coming months.

Andy Warhol’s Dream Tracklist:

1) High Beams

2) Lion’s Pride

3) On Your Side

4) The Reaper Man

5) Stolen Boots

6) Andy Warhol’s Dream

7) It Wasn’t Good Enough

8) Sedgewick

9) In Hollywood, Everyone is Plastic

10) The Money Gets Bigger

11) Starborne Eyes

Tour Dates: 7/8 – Des Moines, IA: 80/35 Festival 7/14 – Toronto, ON: Drake Underground % 7/17 – Detroit, MI: Marble Bar % 7/18 – Chicago, IL: Schubas Tavern % 7/19 – St Louis, MO: Duck Room % 7/20 – Nashville, TN: The Basement % 7/25 – Washington, DC: DC9 % 7/23 – Cleveland, OH: Beachland Tavern % 7/24 – Pittsburgh, PA: Club Cafe % 7/25 – Washington, DC: DC9 % 7/26 – Brooklyn, NY: Baby’s All Right % 7/27 – Philadelphia, PA: Johnny Brenda’s % 8/2 – Cincinnati, OH: MOTR Pub % 8/3 – Indianapolis, IN: The Hi-Fi % 8/4 – Milwaukee, WI: The Backroom @ Colectivo Coffee % % – with Mt. Joy