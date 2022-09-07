VINYL OF THE MONTH: Raibard

Raibard

Dark Realm of the Daylight

Boston, MA

(Self-Released)

Sometimes music comes into your life when you’re not even expecting it. Recently, I was helping a friend at Zildjian sell some of his vintage Gretsch drums, and it turns out the buyer in that transaction happened to be in a band. We got to talking, he asked what I did, and he said his band just put out a new release on vinyl.

<a href="https://raibard.bandcamp.com/album/dark-realm-of-the-daylight-album">Dark Realm of the Daylight (album) by Raibard</a>

▼ Article continues below ▼

Sure, I thought. Anytime I mention what I do, someone’s got a brother, friend or cousin who makes music and inevitably I never hear from them again. This time, though, I woke up one day with the record (literally) on my doorstep with a nice note thanking me for checking it out.

Which brings us to the wax in question – Dark Realm of the Daylight, courtesy of Raibard. For starters, I’m a sucker for colored vinyl, and anything purple. So, score one in the win column already. Putting the record on my turntable, I was presented with an eclectic mix of prog, psyche, indie rock and acoustic tenderness (well, at times, anyway).

One of the things I dislike about modern takes on prog is how sterile, beat-mapped and predictable they’ve become. Which is why I gravitate towards things like Wobbler and even Steven Wilson’s solo records. Much of today’s contemporary prog sounds like a click track with over-quantized everything and lifeless synths, so it’s refreshing to actually be surprised by a new release.

The overall aggressiveness of the lead track “Angel of the Clockwork,” blends nicely into the more subdued title track, which in turn takes the listener on a journey through genres, moods, emotions and artistry.

“Walkin On” is perhaps the most traditional rock song, infused with a Southern-slide sensibility and a cascading breakdown mid-way through. So, if that’s your thing, you should like this one.

All in all, a valiant effort which one can only imagine spreads itself out and becomes more realized in a live setting.

Lesson learned: next time you sell something on Craigslist, don’t forget to ask for the buyer’s latest record…

Follow the band on Instagram @raibard