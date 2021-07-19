RECORD REVIEW: Kevin Lawson ‘Now is Perfect’

Kevin Lawson reminds us that “Now is Perfect” with his latest solo release.

Kevin Lawson stepped onto a stage for the first time in the 5th grade and hasn’t stepped off since (well, minus a pandemic). On his new album, Now is Perfect, that experience shines both vocally and musically. His unrelenting love for producing quality music is evident throughout the album. Adding to its lyrical and musical beauty is the fact it was conceived during the midst of a worldwide pandemic and the virtual shut down of North America.

From the opening number “Take Your Time,” a song reminiscent of early Goo Goo Dolls, Lawson lays out why he has amassed the respect of so many people in the music industry. Its catchy sweet chorus brings you in for a sing-along from the get-go. The luscious, spacious opening of the second song and lyrics like: “You needed space so you could breathe, now you’re a ghost that just won’t leave,” are surprisingly ironic for a track titled “The F Word” — but irony is a common theme throughout the album.

There is a lot of atmosphere that really lends to the weight of the lyrics on this recording. A standout is “Move On.” Lawson’s voice is the perfect marriage of grit and silk…like if Rod Stewart and Johnny Rzeznik had a baby. Songs like “Ain’t that a Shame” and “Be Back Home” show exactly why Lawson is a songwriting force to be reckoned with.

Now is Perfect is a record full of heart and soul during a time when it is needed most and would be a welcome addition to any music lover’s collection.

Follow online at https://kevinlawson.hearnow.com