VINYL OF THE MONTH: Creepshow OST

Creepshow is one of the more successful horror anthologies of the ’80s, due in no small part to its legendary creative duo of Stephen King and George A. Romero. But in reality, what helps propel the film above the standard B-movie schlock of the day is not just the lovingly recreated aesthetic of old Tales From the Crypt and Vault of Horror comics, but the brilliant soundtrack score by longtime Romero composer John Harrison.

Having owned a lousy bootleg recording of the score for decades, I was thrilled to rediscover this gem, courtesy of our friends at Waxwork Records. Waxwork goes the extra mile on all their releases, and Creepshow is no exception. They located the original analog master tapes in a Pittsburgh attic, they’ve painstakingly restored and re-mastered the soundtrack for vinyl, and the results are stellar.

Our copy sounds fantastic, a dramatic improvement over horror-con-sourced nth-generation versions that have been floating around. The green vinyl we received is ultra-quiet, which enables the dynamics of the score to really come alive, even during the softest passages.

Of course, what would a Waxwork release be without the fancy packaging? This time around, we’re treated to fantastic new artwork from Ghoulish Gary Pullin, including a killer 11”-square print inside the left gatefold sleeve, plus additional informative liner notes from Romero and Harrison in the gatefold itself.

The soundtrack to Creepshow holds a special place in my heart, and the new package from Waxwork is quite simply a dream come true. Get them while they last, boys and ghouls…