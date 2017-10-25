VINYL OF THE MONTH: Walk The Line Soundtrack (Re-Issue)

VINYL OF THE MONTH: Walk The Line- Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Craft Recordings)

When the original Walk The Line soundtrack was released on CD back in the mid-2000s, it quickly became one of my favorite in-the-car go-to’s. Over the years, as it transitioned from my car’s in-dash CD player to my phone’s internal memory, the songs have stayed with me. So, when I heard it was going to be issued on vinyl for the first time, my inner music geek went into joy overload.

Which brings us up to speed, with Craft Recording’s re-issue of the Walk The Line OST on black vinyl (red or another movie-appropriate color would have been nice, but what are you gonna do?). First impressions: the cover’s not much to write home about, in fact the inner sleeve features much cooler artwork (originally found on the DVD special edition and movie poster’s key art), but the old adage is true: don’t judge a book (or record) by its cover. Because listening to these familiar songs on my turntable was a bit of a revelation. The digital versions of these tracks have served me fine over the years, but there’s an extra level of clarity and punch that the songs exhibit on wax.

Most notably, the fidelity of the strings, double bass and drums on Reese Witherspoon’s rendition of “Juke Box Blues” makes the music jump from the speakers, and the piano tickling and pounding on “Lewis Boogie” really elevates the track’s presence over the old CD pressing. Witherspoon and Phoenix are as dynamic as ever, and the chemistry they share on their duets are magical.

If you enjoyed the actors’ takes on these classic country tunes when the film originally premiered, or even if you’re new to the Johnny Cash saga, we heartily recommend checking out the new vinyl edition of Walk The Line.

Walk The Line track list:

Side A: 1. Get Rhythm (Joaquin Phoenix) 2. Walk the Line (Joaquin Phoenix) 3. Wildwood Flower (Reese Witherspoon) 4. Lewis Boogie (Waylon Payne) 5. Ring of Fire (Joaquin Phoenix) 6. You’re My Baby (Johnathan Rice) 7. Cry! Cry! Cry! (Joaquin Phoenix) 8. Folsom Prison Blues (Joaquin Phoenix)

Side B: 1. That’s All Right (Tyler Hilton) 2. Juke Box Blues (Reese Witherspoon) 3. It Ain’t Me Babe (Joaquin Phoenix / Reese Witherspoon) 4. Home of the Blues (Joaquin Phoenix) 5. Milk Cow Blues (Tyler Hilton) 6. I’m A Long Way From Home (Shooter Jennings) 7. Cocaine Blues Joaquin (Phoenix) 8. Jackson (Joaquin Phoenix / Reese Witherspoon)

For more info, visit CraftRecordings.com.