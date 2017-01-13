[LISTEN] Stream Debut Album by The Regrettes “Feel Your Feelings Fool!”

Performer is excited to share the new album by The Regrettes (keep an eye out shortly for our interview with the band). Give a listen below, and learn more about this ambitious young group after the jump.

ABOUT THE REGRETTES

Lead by outspoken front woman, Lydia Night, and comprised of Genessa Gariano on guitar, Sage Chavis on bass and drummer Maxx Morando, the group have left the rock scene floored, managing to capture the hearts of jaded rock critics while opening for acts like Sleigh Bells, Kate Nash, Jack Off Jill, Bleached, Pins and more. With a handful of singles released, the group have already caught the attention from outlets like NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, The Observer, Vogue, Noisey and more, with NYLON heralding them as a “punk act you should be listening to”.

From the opening moments on a track by The Regrettes, we’re greeted with a wall of guitars, infectious melodies and a wistful nostalgia that continues right until the final notes. Taking cues from acts like Hinds and Hole, there’s a wistful sense of youth and vulnerability that lies at the heart of each song.

A song by The Regrettes is, essentially, a diary entry into 16 year old Lydia’s life. “My music is a spectrum of every emotion that I have felt in the last year, and you can hear that when you hear the songs. Everything that is happening in my life influences me. It’s everything from boys, to friends, to being pissed off at people, to being really sad. Just everything.”

The most intoxicating draw of The Regrettes is their bashful, heart-on-your-sleeve temperament – writing urgent and fast-paced pop songs with a punk rock mentality. “The way that we write, it’s all based on honesty,” muses Lydia on the group’s punk aesthetic. “If I finish a song, I’ll just leave it – I won’t really go back to it. I like things to feel in the moment and I don’t want it to be perfect. If I work on something too much I lose it and get bored and I want to do the next one..”