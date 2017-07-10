[PREMIERE] Sun Seeker debuts new track “Sunny Day Girls”

Performer is excited to debut the new track “Sunny Day Girls” by Third Man artist Sun Seeker. The Nashville-based band is releasing its new Biddeford EP on Third Man this Friday, July 14. Hear a sneak peek with the song below, and for more, be sure to head here.

Says Alex Benick (guitar/vox):

“I wrote this song while sleeping in a barn in Maine with no heat or insulation. I was a bit homesick at the time and was freezing my ass off, so at night I usually thought about being back in Nashville – trying to be in love and all that young sad boy stuff. This song is about that.”