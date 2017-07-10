Home / New Music and Video / [PREMIERE] Sun Seeker debuts new track “Sunny Day Girls”

[PREMIERE] Sun Seeker debuts new track “Sunny Day Girls”

By on July 10, 2017
Sun Seeker photo by Angelina Costillo

Performer is excited to debut the new track “Sunny Day Girls” by Third Man artist Sun Seeker. The Nashville-based band is releasing its new Biddeford EP on Third Man this Friday, July 14. Hear a sneak peek with the song below, and for more, be sure to head here.

Says Alex Benick (guitar/vox):

“I wrote this song while sleeping in a barn in Maine with no heat or insulation. I was a bit homesick at the time and was freezing my ass off, so at night I usually thought about being back in Nashville – trying to be in love and all that young sad boy stuff. This song is about that.”

