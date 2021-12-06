Performer’s 2021 Mixtape Artist Lineup Revealed

This winter, we’re releasing a special, limited edition mixtape (yes, an actual cassette!) featuring some awesome artists we’ve been digging in 2021, coupled with some awesome gear graciously donated by some very generous companies from across the industry.

Mucho thanks to our title sponsors AKG and JBL Professional, without whom none of this would have been possible!

AKG is internationally known as one of the biggest players in the world of sound. The company was founded in 1947 and within months, the first AKG microphones were being used in radio stations, theatres and Jazz-Clubs. After more than 70 years of innovation, AKG will continue to be world famous for its high-quality microphones and headphones within the professional audio-world

▼ Article continues below ▼

At JBL, audio technology is at the core of everything they do. For 70 years they have employed the best methodology and tools. Never straying from this exacting formula, their journey has produced a prolific list of audio achievements, groundbreaking technologies, revolutionary advances in the art and science of professional audio, many patents, and many awards.

Along with our other partners AKG and JBL, each of the sponsors below donated an instrument or piece of gear to be used by an artist on the compilation.

Again, each artist was given a new piece of gear to help record an exclusive track for the tape, so we owe a HUGE thank-you to each of our sponsors for generosity donating products to make this tape happen!

Today, we’re psyched to announce the official artist lineup for the tape, which will be available in both physical and digital formats on our Bandcamp page. Tapes will be distributed by Performer, the mixtape’s sponsors listed above and through the artists’ social channels — so stay tuned to snag a copy.

Without further ado, here’s the final artist lineup

**cassette photo by stuart.childs used under a Creative Commons CC BY 2.0 license