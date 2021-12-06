Performer’s 2021 Mixtape Artist Lineup Revealed

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Mucho thanks to our title sponsors AKG and JBL Professional, without whom none of this would have been possible!
▼ Article continues below ▼
Along with our other partners AKG and JBL, each of the sponsors below donated an instrument or piece of gear to be used by an artist on the compilation.
Again, each artist was given a new piece of gear to help record an exclusive track for the tape, so we owe a HUGE thank-you to each of our sponsors for generosity donating products to make this tape happen!
Today, we’re psyched to announce the official artist lineup for the tape, which will be available in both physical and digital formats on our Bandcamp page. Tapes will be distributed by Performer, the mixtape’s sponsors listed above and through the artists’ social channels — so stay tuned to snag a copy.
**cassette photo by stuart.childs used under a Creative Commons CC BY 2.0 license