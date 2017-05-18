We loved the new album STARVED by Mad Denizen so much we named it our pick for vinyl of the month in April. Read our full review here, where we referred to it as, “haunting, like a modern update of Nirvana’s ‘Polly.'”

Now we’re pumped to offer the exclusive streaming premiere of the album. So sit back, relax and soak it in. And if you’re so inclined, we encourage you to pick up a copy in your favorite format (vinyl or digital) right here. Enjoy!

<a href="http://maddenizen.bandcamp.com/album/starved">STARVED by Mad Denizen</a>