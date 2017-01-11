[LISTEN] Pissed Jeans “Ignorecam”

“Ignorecam” twists the idea of fetish cam shows—”where the woman just ignores you and watches TV or eats macaroni and cheese or talks on the phone”—into a showcase for Matt Korvette’s rancid yelp and his bandmates’ pummeling rock. “I love that idea of guys paying to be ignored,” says Korvette. Pissed Jeans previously announced 2017 tour dates in support of Why Love Now, span February 23rd-March 11th, and include stops in Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Somerville, and Philadelphia. Tickets for these shows are on sale now. There will be additional live dates to come. PISSED JEANS TOUR DATES Feb. 23 – Washington, DC – Black Cat Feb. 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bazaar Feb. 25 – Somerville, MA – ONCE Ballroom Mar. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle Mar. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA Recently, Pissed Jeans shared Why Love Now’s lead single “The Bar Is Low.” The New York Times says of the band and single, “Matt Korvette, the skeptical frontman of a terrific, coarsely named post-hardcore band from Allentown, Pa., doesn’t want to hear your compliments. As a dude, he knows he’s being graded on a curve…The track feels partly inspired by a recent series of unmaskings in the public sphere. “It just seems to be quite an easy bet,” Mr. Korvette sputters. “Those we adore just haven’t spilled their secrets yet.” But the excoriation is all-inclusive: By the end, he floats a claim about our rate of evolution as a species. (Spoiler alert: It’s not hopeful.)” Stereogum called the track, “A guttural riff-monster about how just about every man walking the face of the earth today is an asshole.” And CLRVYNT offered this, “On “The Bar Is Low,” the band showcases the killer songwriting abilities they’ve cultivated for over 10 years. Vocalist Matt Korvette is at his peak, his voice gravelly as the late, great Lemmy Kilmister’s when he sings over the popping riffs.” Why Love Now was co-produced by Lydia Lunch, Arthur Rizk and Pissed Jeans, and will be available on CD / LP / CASS / DL on Sub Pop. The album features the aforementioned “Ignorecam” and “The Bar is Low,” with additional standouts,” “Love Without Emotion,” and “I’m A Man” (featuring lyrics and vocal from Ugly Girls author Lindsay Hunter).