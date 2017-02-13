Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the deluxe soundtrack re-issue to 1982’s sci-fi horror classic, JOHN CARPENTER’S THE THING. Composed by the legendary Ennio Morricone, the soundtrack to THE THING is a landmark musical composition that is cold, dark, minimal, and effective.

Considered to be John Carpenter’s directorial masterpiece, THE THING is praised as one of the greatest films of it’s genre by both fans and critics. Starring Kurt Russel and A. Wilford Brimley, THE THING follows a team of researchers in Antarctica as they are infiltrated by a parasitic extraterrestrial life form that assimilates other organisms and then imitates them. The classic soundtrack composed by Ennio Morricone effectively captures the cold, isolated tone of the story and film, and marks one of the few John Carpenter directed films that Carpenter did not score himself.

Waxwork Records worked for two years to ensure that such a highly anticipated and sought after vinyl soundtrack re-issue would meet and exceed expectations of the biggest fan of John Carpenter and his sci-fi / horror tour de force that is THE THING.

Features include the complete Ennio Morricone soundtrack re-mastered from the original master tapes, your choice of two different 180 gram colored vinyl variants, all new artwork by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative, deluxe heavyweight packaging including satin coated old-style gatefold jackets with UV spot-gloss, an an 11” x 22” poster, a breakaway “ice” slipcase, and an exclusive interview with the director John Carpenter.

Deluxe “Trapped In The Ice” Edition

• Heavyweight, High-Gloss, Break-Away “Ice” Slipcase

• 180 Gram “Ice” Vinyl (Deep Blue with White Haze)

• Satin Coated Old-Style Gatefold Jacket with UV Spot-Gloss

• 11” x 22” Poster

• New Artwork By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

• Booklet Featuring Exclusive Interview with Director John Carpenter

Standard “Snow” Edition

• 180 Gram “Snow” Vinyl (True White)

• Satin Coated Old-Style Gatefold Jacket with UV Spot-Gloss

• 11” x 22” Poster

• New Artwork By Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative

PRE-ORDER :

http://waxworkrecords.com/collections/vinyl/products/the-thing